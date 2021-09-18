Supervisors to hold public hearing on proposed NAFD boundary change

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing and a subsequent vote on whether to approve the district impact statement for the proposed creation of a new fire district in the Valle Vista, Truxton and Hackberry areas at its meeting set for 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20 at the county administration building, 700 W. Beale St.

According to legal documents, the new boundary would include the former Valle Vista Fire District and Truxton Fire District, as well as portions of the formerly merged Hualapai Valley Fire District. The area generally follows Route 66 through the communities of Valle Vista, Truxton and Hackberry. The proposed district is approximately 29 square miles in size.

According to a news release from proponents, one goal is to restore service to the three closed fire stations by utilizing volunteer firefighters, while also retaining the two full-time personnel on duty at the Concho Drive station. The areas are currently served by the Northern Arizona Fire District.

“If the Board of Supervisors determines that the public health, comfort, convenience, necessity or welfare will be promoted,” then the board will approve the statement and authorize the circulation of petitions, according to the agenda and state statute. Later in the meeting, the board may order a review of the proposed change.

Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter of District 1 is looking for the board to send a comment letter to the United States Bureau of Reclamation about GSC Farm’s proposed transfer of 2,033 acre-feet of Colorado River Water to the town of Queen Creek. The letter would express the desire for a full environmental impact statement for Mohave County.

For Supervisor Hildy Angius’ District 2, the board will consider the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds in the amount of $286,000 for a waterline project in Davis Camp, and another $1.8 million for repair, maintenance and renovation projects in Davis Camp.

Staff is also set to update the board on the Mohave County Fairgrounds. Along similar lines, the board will consider approval of a memorandum of understanding with the Mohave County Fair Association that indicates the county will not assume operations of the fairgrounds until Dec. 31, 2021.

Approximately $24,000 will be used, if approved, for sewer line replacement at a cabin at Hualapai Mountain Park for $19,620, along with $4,800 for the removal of several fire-damaged trees near park trails.

The board may also vote on the second phase of a Shinarump Road project to improve two miles of the road from Colorado Road to Laguna Road in Golden Valley.