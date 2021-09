YUCCA – The annual Yucca Chili Cook-off will be held Saturday, Oct. 23 at 12299 Frontage Road.

The day begins with a swap meet at 8 a.m., and the cook-off is slated for 3-5 p.m. There will also be live music, games for kids, a drawing and a silent auction.

Pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs and hamburgers will be available, according to a news release.