OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Sept. 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona lawmaker quits to focus on run for governor

Arizona State Rep. Aaron Lieberman (D-Paradise Valley), left, is leaving office to focus on his run for governor. (Lieberman campaign photo)

Arizona State Rep. Aaron Lieberman (D-Paradise Valley), left, is leaving office to focus on his run for governor. (Lieberman campaign photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: September 21, 2021 10:33 a.m.

PHOENIX - Arizona Rep. Aaron Lieberman has become the second Democratic lawmaker to leave office to focus on a run for higher office.

Lieberman announced Monday that he's immediately resigning from the House so he can devote himself fulltime to his campaign for governor. The second-term lawmaker from Paradise Valley represents one of the most competitive legislative districts in the state.

Lieberman faces a tough Democratic primary for governor against Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and businessman Marco Lopez.

The Legislature is not scheduled to be in session until January. When they return to the Capitol, lawmakers will find an unusually large number of new colleagues for a session that doesn't follow an election.

In addition to Lieberman, there are or will soon be two other vacancies in the House after Republican Rep. Bret Roberts announced plans to quit for personal reasons and Democratic Rep. Raquel Teran was elevated to the Senate to replace a senator charged with sex crimes.

In the Senate, Democrat Kirsten Engel of Tucson has announced plans to resign at the end of the month so she can focus on her campaign for the U.S. House. With several other lawmakers running for higher office, more resignations are possible before the end of the year.

Democratic precinct committeemen from Legislative District 28 will nominate three potential replacements, and the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will choose a winner. Lieberman's replacement must be a Democrat.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State