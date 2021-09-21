Briefs: Arizona reports dip in new virus cases; pace of deaths rises

PHOENIX – Arizona on Tuesday reported fewer than 2,000 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the first time in two weeks as the pace of the state's pandemic death toll rose.

The additional 1,934 cases and 71 deaths reported Tuesday increased the state's pandemic totals to 1,070,757 cases and 19,584 deaths, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.

Virus-related hospitalization levels were below 2,000 for the fourth consecutive day, with 1,933 COVID-19 patients occupying hospital beds as of Monday, the dashboard reported.

The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths rose over the last two weeks, rising from 35.5 on Sept. 5 to 46.6 on Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The rolling average of daily new cases dropped from 3,101 to 2,563.6 during the same period.

Body of apparent drowning victim recovered from Tempe lake

Phoenix – Firefighters have recovered the dead body of an 18-year-old man who apparently drowned after jumping into Tempe Town Lake early Tuesday morning.

Police and fire personnel responded after the man jumped into the lake and did not resurface at about 12:30 a.m., said Detective Natalie Barela, a Police Department spokeswoman.

The man’s body was recovered the lake along the Salt River at about 2 a.m.

His identity wasn’t released and additional circumstances of the incident weren’t immediately available.

Texas woman dies in hit-and-run crash in Chandler

CHANDLER – A woman killed in a hit-and-run crash in Chandler has been identified as a Texas resident, according to authorities.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said 47-year-old Shanna Outie of Houston was pronounced dead last Friday and was the only person inside her vehicle.

The 28-year-old driver of the other car may have been speeding at the time of the fatal crash, authorities said. They said the suspect fled the scene on foot but was later tracked down and arrested Saturday.

Court records show the suspect has a history of DUI and weapons charges. The man was booked into jail on suspicion of two counts of aggravated DUI and leaving the scene of a fatal accident, authorities said.