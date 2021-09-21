Free medical and dental care: 2-day Arizona Sonshine clinic coming to Kingman

Arizona Sonshine Clinic When: Thursday, Sept. 30 and Friday, Oct. 1 Where: Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. What: Free medical and dental clinic Income guidelines: None

Arizona Sonshine, an all-volunteer nonprofit organization, is bringing a free health clinic to Kingman on Thursday, Sept. 30 and Friday, Oct. 1. The clinic will be at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. and is open to all on a first-come, first-served basis.

Boowie Tefft, Kingman organizer for Arizona Sonshine, said registration will be from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. Attendees will be asked their name, address, if applicable, and will also have vitals taken. Tefft said that ID can also be brought to the clinic. However, since some patients may be experiencing homelessness, an ID and address may not be necessary.

Tefft said a variety of free services will be available, including dental care, eye exams, medical exams, physicals, wound care and massages. Patients can even receive a full eye exam and glasses, teeth extractions and fillings, and vaccinations.

“We want to help anyone that needs help,” Tefft said.

If a person receiving medical care cannot get everything done within those two days, Tefft said vouchers will be available for free follow-up appointments. For example, if a person needs multiple dental services that can’t be completed within the time frame, a dentist could give a patient a voucher to come at a later date to finish the work. Tefft said vouchers will be determined by the doctors volunteering.

Tefft said the premise of Arizona Sonshine is providing free medical service with “no strings attached.” After volunteering for the clinic, she realized the impact the free clinic could have on the Kingman community and the county.

“We need this,” Tefft said. “I felt the need to bring it to Kingman.”

Main sponsors of the event, which is powered by volunteers, include the Seventh-day Adventist Church and the Adventist Community Services Food Bank. “All these people jump together to help,” Tefft said.

Tefft said she is not sure how many people will come to the clinic, but there is no cap on how many people can utilize the services provided by the clinic.

“We’re working around the clock to get as many as we can,” Tefft said.

Tefft said volunteers will be coming from across the country to assist. Tefft said she has also sent 20,000 flyers to people across Mohave County.

Tefft said COVID-19 safety precautions will be followed by volunteers. Attendees are being asked to wear a mask.

For more information on the services Arizona Sonshine provides, visit www.arizonasonshine.com.