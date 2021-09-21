Kingman area logs 109 new COVID-19 cases to lead county

KINGMAN – Another 109 residents of the Kingman area have contracted the coronavirus, as Kingman accounted for nearly 60% of the 186 new cases reported countywide by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Monday, Sept. 20.

There were no new deaths in the three-day reporting period between noon on Friday, Sept. 17 and noon on Monday, a welcome break after 13 deaths were announced in a report that covered the two days preceeding last Friday.

Of the 109 Kingman cases, 44 were logged in the age groups over 50 that have experienced 95% of the deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 17 cases ages 50-59, 11 each ages 60-69 and 70-79, and five ages 80-89.

Another 16 local cases were recorded in children and teens, including 11 ages 0-10 and five ages 11-19. There were also 21 cases ages 30-39, 16 ages 40-49 and 12 ages 20-29.

Elsewhere in the county, there were 48 cases logged in the Bullhead City medical service area, 27 in the Lake Havasu City service area, and one each in the North County service area and in an undetermined area of the county.

According to county health officials, COVID-19 cases are on the rise in many parts of the United States, including Mohave County. “Well over 90% of all those who are hospitalized were not vaccinated,” the county wrote in a news release this month.

The local surge in cases and deaths is attributed by local health officials to low vaccination rates and the presence of the highly contagious delta coronavirus variant.

There were 619 new cases and 14 deaths in the county in the week ending at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 15. That compares to 477 new cases and 16 deaths in the seven-day period ending Wednesday, Sept. 8; and 637 cases and 11 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Sept. 1.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, only 43.2% of eligible county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which have proven effective at preventing the disease and lessening the severity of breakthrough illnesses.

That places Mohave 12th out of 15 Arizona counties for vaccination rates, and is far below the 57.4% logged statewide. More than one-third of county residents – 78,402 of about 213,000 – are fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 222 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Kingman with 193, Lake Havasu City with 176, Golden Valley with 41, and Mohave Valley and Fort Mohave with 28 apiece.

The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 7,401 cases for Lake Havasu City, 6,993 for Kingman, 6,610 for Bullhead City, 2,329 for Fort Mohave, 1,472 for Golden Valley, 1,081 for Mohave Valley and 510 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 196 cases in Topock, 89 in Dolan Springs, 68 in Meadview and 62 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 73.4 years, while the average patient is 45.6 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.9%, meaning 29 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 12.8% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 27,541 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 30,429 cases in the county. The county counts 787 deaths, while the state reports 903. County health officials report that 23,553 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Monday, Sept. 20 there were 90 new cases from 373 tests in Mohave County for a positivity rate of 24%. The positivity rate was 24% (102/424) on Monday, Sept. 13; 12% (148/1,284) on Wednesday, Sept. 15; 9% (86/940) on Thursday, Sept. 16; 13% (122/932) on Friday, Sept. 17; and 16% on Sunday, Sept. 19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 262,982 tests have been conducted on county residents and 12.1 % have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Tuesday, Sept. 21 AZDHS was reporting 71 new deaths and 1,934 new cases from 19,530 tests for a positivity rate of 10%. More than 1,070,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 19,584 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 42.3 million confirmed cases and 676,747 deaths the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 21.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 4,703,434 deaths from more than 229 million confirmed cases on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

Vaccines are readily available at area pharmacies, physician offices and the Kingman Regional Medical Center COVID Service office at the corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus, including those who have been fully vaccinated, can exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Valle Vista and Oatman.