Mohave Community College schedules soccer information sessions

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College is inviting residents to hear about the proposal to start men’s and women’s collegiate soccer teams.

For the first time since the college was founded in 1971 the MCC board will vote on whether to allow MCC to join the National Junior College Athletic Association and launch soccer programs, the college wrote in a news release.

Board members heard the proposal during a Sept. 10 meeting, and will vote on it during the Oct. 8 board meeting to be held in building 500, room 508 on the MCC Havasu campus. College President Dr. Stacy Klippenstein will be available the morning of the board meeting, from 7:30–8:30 a.m., to talk with people about the MCC Bighorn Soccer proposal and answer questions.

The college is also holding community information sessions to discuss plans and gather public input. Those meetings will be held via Zoom (https://mohave.zoom.us/j/81680340105) and on the Bullhead City Campus in building 200, room 201 on Thursday, Sept. 23 and Tuesday, Sept. 28 from 12:30–1:30 p.m.

The public is also encouraged to email comments about the possibility of the college starting soccer programs to mcc@mohave.edu.

The proposal to launch men’s and women’s college teams is gaining support throughout Mohave County, according to MCC.



Recently, City of Kingman Planning and Economic Development Director Bennett Bratley, who helped lead the youth soccer movement in Kingman for many years, said adding college teams would be a positive boost for Mohave County.

“There would be many economic and social benefits to a Mohave County Community College athletic program. If our communities in Mohave County can offer various athletic options, we will not only retain future workforce but we will also be able to recruit new, younger individuals to locate here so they can participate in college athletics," Bratley said in the release. “Sports also create a sense of community and are the perfect venue for bringing together students, faculty and the community to support a common cause. Just as important, sports offer students life lessons that they may not acquire in the classroom. Values are also taught, such as team work, perseverance and good sportsmanship no matter what the results of the game may be. These are the skillsets that businesses in every community look for.”

Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy, an MCC alumnus, is also hopeful the board will approve the plans, pointing out the sport’s popularity throughout the region with approximately 3,000 kids annually signed up for youth programs in Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City and Kingman.

“Lake Havasu City and the region has robust youth soccer programs and the addition of a collegiate-level soccer program would be beneficial to our citizens and the students of Mohave Community College,” Sheehy said. “The addition of a collegiate sports program in our region will support student engagement, student growth, and foster the sense of community for our citizens and students.”

High school coaches throughout the region are also showing support for men’s and women’s college teams at MCC. Many submitted comments to the MCC board that were presented during the September meeting.



“I'm looking forward to the possibility of collegiate soccer at MCC,” said Kingman High School girls soccer coach Dave Kopecky. “I believe it will give a lot of girls a chance to participate at a collegiate level who wouldn't have had a chance otherwise.”

“I think this is a great idea. Any opportunity for our local youth to continue playing-on at the next level is amazing,” Mohave High School Athletic Director Amanda Amann said in her message to the board. “By offering soccer at MCC that would entice many athletes to continue their education where they otherwise might not.”