Mohave Community College welding program debuts new building

BULLHEAD CITY – Current and future welding students on the Mohave Community College Bullhead campus are enjoying a new building.



A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday, Sept. 10 to showcase the new 2,000 square-foot multipurpose space which provides instructional and lab space. Students now have access to 12 welding booths and other outside work spaces in the adjoining yard, MCC wrote in a news release.

MCC Governing Board President Julie Bare welcomed attendees and introduced Bullhead welding faculty and those who worked to make the new building a reality.

In 2019, the state Legislature authorized $14.2 million to Arizona’s rural community colleges for workforce development programs.

“MCC received $1.2 million and is using the money to pay for eight initiatives that directly benefit students in skilled trades and healthcare programs,” the release explained.

Expanding the welding building was one of the eight and $600,000 was allocated for it.



Zachary Drew, BHC welding instructor, expressed his gratitude to those who worked to complete the building and explained what this means for the future of the program.

“This building means more opportunity for students and growth in our school,” he said. “Students are ecstatic about the new building. They love that there’s more room and new equipment.”



Drew said future students will get to learn on new, updated equipment that will prepare them for the industry.

Students are able to use equipment from a variety of manufacturers, including Arclight Dynamics, Baileigh, ESAB, Everlast, Lincoln, Miller and Hypertherm.

The building doubles the student capacity and provides a superior training experience for projects by having more room for creativity.