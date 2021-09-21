Obituary | Delores Elaine Gardner

Delores Elaine Gardner, 85, passed away with her family by her side on Sept. 16, 2021 at her home in Kingman, Arizona. Delores was born on June 27, 1936 in Sidney, Iowa.



She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Dean Gardner; her daughter Cheryl (Kenny Matney) Gardner; son Brian (Susan) Gardner; and daughter Luann Gardner; her grandchildren Michael (Christina Herbert) Umphress, Ashley (Ryan Murphy) Gardner and Tyler (Haylee) Gardner, Brooke (Chase) Zacharias, Madelynn Borchard and Emmylou Esquerra.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to KRMC Hospice and KRMC WL Nugent Cancer Center for their care and support.

Delores’ wishes were to be cremated. No service is being planned.