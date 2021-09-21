Rants and Raves | Sept. 22, 2021

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

COVID-19 patients continue to fill ICU beds at KRMC – A local ranted here that 60 new COVID cases (plus deaths) is “misleading” and “untruthful?” Enough of the false conspiracy theories! Our county’s 43% vaccination rate explains why Mohave County health officials said “well over 90% of those hospitalized aren’t vaccinated.”

Luis Vega Mohave Geology column: Yellowstone Hotspot – Thank you for writing and sharing your knowledge. Your articles are always interesting and informative and we all look forward to reading them.

Opponents, proponents of proposed fire district weigh in – Living in Valle Vista we are thrilled to possibly have our fire station reopened and our lives protected. Tax dollars currently paid to Northern Arizona Fire District are not spent on Valle Vista, Hackberry or Truxton. It is almost like stealing.

Kingman men alleged to have stolen $35,000 of construction equipment – At least there are two less thieves running amuck here in Butler. Still there are many abandoned/burned out trailers used as drug houses/homeless squats, many properties are neglected covered in trash and junk. It’s a very depressing place to live!

COVID-19 claims the lives of 13 more in Mohave County; including five under age 60 – What a disappointment it is to see people dying unnecessarily due to stubborn adherence to false information and ideology. Vaccines and masking have been part of public health measures throughout the history of our country. Get vaccinated and wear a mask.

Biden flag rant – I 100% agree with the rant about F___ Biden flags flying in my Cerbat Vista community. Their backyards run parallel to Cerbat Elementary School. I’ve seen a truck at the school picking up their child with this flag flying. Disgusting!

International Peace Day rant – America is comprised of those who practice many religions, not just your religion. My family is Jewish, my cousin lives in Haifa, Israel, yet I stand with the United Nations on those resolutions! Israeli leadership has made mistakes.