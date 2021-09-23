Briefs | Rep. Lesko to undergo surgery for removal of gallbladder

PHOENIX – Republican U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko says she is remaining in Arizona and not returning to Washington while she awaits surgery to remove her gallbladder.

Lesko said in a statement Tuesday that doctors recommended she have the surgery after she experienced gastrointestinal problems during the last several weeks.

According to Lesko, her physician recommended she not fly to and from Washington in the meantime due to her condition and the risk of contracting COVID-19 , which would delay her surgery.

Her statement didn’t specify when she will undergo the surgery.

A former state legislator, Lesko represents Arizona’s 8th Congressional District on the west side of metro Phoenix. She was appointed to the U.S. House in May 2018 to fill a vacancy and in 2020 was reelected to her second full term.

West Nile virus at high levels in Arizona due to wet monsoon

PHOENIX – This year's wet monsoon in Arizona is contributing to a record-high season for the West Nile virus, which is spread through mosquito bites, health officials said.

Arizona had 123 cases and four deaths through late last week, the state Department of Health Services said Tuesday.

Nearly all of the cases were reported in Maricopa County, where the virus has been detected in record numbers of mosquitos studied, the department said.

While most people infected with West Nile don't get symptoms, older people and those with weakened immune systems are more prone to diseases that be fatal.

Health officials recommend wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants to help prevent mosquito bites on arms and legs and eliminating standing water where mosquitos lay their eggs.

$5K reward for info on bighorn sheep ram poaching in Arizona

BUCKEYE – Officials with the Arizona Game and Fish Department are still seeking information about the poaching of a mature desert bighorn sheep ram south of Buckeye.

The incident occurred July 10 in the Buckeye Hills at Gillespie Dam.

Department officials said they have reason to believe a group of five men seen leaving the scene in two vehicles may have been involved.

The reward for information leading to an arrest in the case now stands at $5,000.

The Game and Fish Department’s Operation Game Thief program has offered $2,500 for information leading to a conviction. The Arizona Desert Bighorn Sheep Society has offered an additional $2,500.