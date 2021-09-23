Home games abound in Week 4

KINGMAN – It’s a homecoming of sorts for local high school football teams, with all three local schools hosting games in Kingman beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24.

Lee Williams High School (2-1) will look to build on a two-game winning streak when it hosts unbeaten rival Prescott (3-0), while Kingman (2-2) hopes to climb above the .500 mark when it welcomes Chino Valley (2-2), which hasn’t allowed a touchdown since the second week of the season. Kingman Academy (0-4) is still looking to notch its first win and boost its offensive production when it hosts Madison Highland (1-3) at Southside Park in Kingman.

Lee Williams is coming off a 55-30 road win at North Canyon High School in a game that saw senior quarterback Devean Santos rush for 246 yards and four touchdowns on just 18 carries. He was also 4-of-14 passing for 96 yards with two touchdown passes to freshman Thomas Doxtader. Senior running back Jimmy Berry added 78 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.

Kingman, which has outscored its foes 164-59 so far this season, will look to rebound from a 31-30 loss to host Monument Valley on Sept. 17.

The Bulldogs lost despite a rushing attack that netted 348 yards, with senior Nick Williams-Garcia gaining 189 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries. Williams-Garcia is averaging 7.4 yards per carry with 571 yards rushing on 77 totes in just four games. Senior quarterback Garrett Stryker pitched in with 89 yards on the ground on 17 carries, while completing 5-of-8 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown to senior wide receiver Alejandro Canales.