Briefs | Study: Odds of school virus flare-up lower with mask mandate

PHOENIX - Arizona public schools without mask requirements were several times more likely to experience COVID-19 outbreaks than schools with mandates in place when the current school year began, researchers said Friday in an article published by a federal health agency.

The article published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention looked at the impact of mask requirements at K-12 district schools in Maricopa and Pima counties, the state's two most populous counties.

“The odds of a school-associated COVID-19 outbreak were 3.5 times higher in schools with no mask requirement than in those with a mask requirement implemented at the time school started," the article concluded.

The authors included researchers from the CDC, Arizona State University and public health departments of the two counties, which include metro Phoenix and Tucson and which together account for over 75% of the state's population.

While the CDC supports masking requirements in schools, they have been hotly debated in Arizona.

A judge is currently considering a challenge to a new state law to bar mask mandates at public schools. It is scheduled to take effect on Wednesday.

Arizona on Friday reported approximately 3,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases as well as 10 more deaths.

Police arrest 6 in catalytic converter thefts in Mesa

MESA - Police in Mesa have arrested six people who allegedly were stealing catalytic converters from the undersides of cars and vans, authorities said.

The arrests came after an undercover operation conducted this summer.

Police said the suspects were selling the stolen catalytic converters to undercover officers for up to $500 each.

The group also bought what they believed to be stolen catalytic converters from undercover officers.

Police said the thieves broke into a Mesa car parts store in June and stole 141 catalytic converters that were estimated to be worth more than $40,000.

Scottsdale workers to be trained how to identify trafficking

SCOTTSDALE - Over 2,400 municipal employees of Scottsdale, a Phoenix suburb with a tourism industry serving large numbers of visitors, are to undergo training in how to identify, report and report human and sex trafficking.

City employees to be trained come from a range of departments, including human services, public works, parks and recreation, police and fire, the state Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday.

According to the office, the training it is providing with federal Homeland Security Investigations and the Arizona Anti-Trafficking Network in is part of a project launched in 2019 to protect people from exploitation.

The training will enable city employees “to spot these situations and could help save someone who is being exploited,” Scottsdale Mayor David D. Ortega said. “We are committed to being part of the solution.”

Navajo Nation cancels Amber Alert for 4 children; kids OK

TSAYATOH, N.M. - The Navajo Division of Public Safety has canceled an Amber Alert for four children who have been found safe after being reported missing in New Mexico.

Police said the Amber Alert was issued after the father of the children ages 2, 5, 7 and 10 drove off with them after a reported domestic incident Thursday in a rural area about 15 miles (24 kilometers) northwest of Gallup.

Tribal police said Thursday night that the children were found safe and unharmed after the father provided law enforcement with information on the location of the children.

According to police, the father wasn’t at the location where the children were found and was not immediately located.

Retired B-1 bombers sent to boneyard at air base in Arizona

TUCSON – Over a dozen B-1 bombers decommissioned by the Air Force have been flown to a so-called boneyard in Arizona.

The last of the 13 bombers destined for storage or disposal at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson arrived Thursday after being flown from a base in California, the Air Force said in a statement.

The Air Force decommissioned a total of 17 B-1s, with the other four going to various locations for testing and other purposes.

With the retirements of 17 of the B-1 bombers, 45 others remain in the Air Force’s active inventory.

In addition, four of the B-1s sent to Davis-Monthan will be stored in a manner that would allow them to put back into use if needed.

The Air Force said retiring some of its B-1s will allow it to give more attention to remaining B-1s to increase their readiness while the service transitions to a bomber fleet consisting of only two types of aircraft – rebuilt B-52s and a new model, the B-21.