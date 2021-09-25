HS FB: Kingman comes from behind to beat Chino Valley

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School football team exploded for 22 points in the fourth quarter to register a 42-29 win over visiting Chino Valley on Friday, Sept. 24.

Kingman trailed 29-20 after a Chino Valley touchdown pass in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.

But the Bulldogs posted three touchdowns in less than four minutes, with senior quarterback Garrett Stryker starting the rally with a three-yard touchdown run followed by a two-point conversion run by senior running back Ray Carter to narrow the gap to 29-28.

Senior running back Nick Williams-Garcia put the Bulldogs ahead with a seven-yard scoring run, and sealed the win with a four-yard touchdown run with 4:35 to play.

Kingman won it on the ground, rushing for 369 yards and six touchdowns, and scoring on six of seven trips inside the Chino Valley 30-yard line. The Bulldogs are averaging 353 yards per game on the ground this year.

Williams-Garcia led the way with 171 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries. Stryker added 111 yards on 15 totes and registered scoring runs of 5, 47 and 3 yards, while Malakai Bell rushed for 70 yards on 11 tries and caught two passes. Carter added 36 yards rushing on four carries and caught a pass good for 16 yards.

Chino Valley gained more yards than Kingman – 478-383 – but an opportunistic Bulldog defense forced four turnovers. Chino Valley was also penalized 11 times for 145 yards.

The visitors did most of their damage through the air, as quarterback Jayden Smith threw for 383 yards and four touchdowns.

The Bulldogs climbed over the .500 mark with the win, improving to 3-2 on the season. Chino Valley slipped to 2-3.

Next up for Class 3A Kingman is a cross-town trip to play 4A Lee Williams (2-2) on Friday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.

Prescott 20

Lee Williams 19

KINGMAN – Lee Williams dropped another close one on Friday, falling to 2-2 on the season with a 20-19 loss to visiting Prescott on Friday, Sept. 24.

The Volunteers took control in the second quarter to take a 19-7 lead, but it was all Prescott from there.

The Badgers scored on a field goal and a safety to narrow the gap to 19-12 at halftime, and pulled within a point on a 55-yard touchdown pass from Alex Vaughn to Landen Aurich. Cody Leopold provided the win by running for the two point conversion.

Prescott remains unbeaten at 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the Grand Canyon Conference.

The Volunteers host cross-town rival Kingman at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1.

Kingman Academy 54, Madison Highland 14

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy High School football team hadn’t scored a touchdown since the opening game of the season on Aug. 27. But on Friday, they scored them in bunches.

The Tigers dominated visiting Madison Highland Prep at Southside Park, notching a lopsided 54-14 victory, their first win of the season.

Kingman Academy improved to 1-4 with the win. They host the Camp Verde High School Cowboys (4-1) on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.

Madison Highland lost its fourth consecutive game to fall to 1-4 on the season.