OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Sept. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Lovullo gets 1-year extension from Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo has received a one-year contract extension through the 2022 season despite having lost 104 games already in 2021. (Photo by Mwinog2777, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/32MElBX)

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo has received a one-year contract extension through the 2022 season despite having lost 104 games already in 2021. (Photo by Mwinog2777, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/32MElBX)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: September 25, 2021 8:11 p.m.

PHOENIX - With a little over a week left in the season and his team tied for the worst record in the major leagues at 48-104, Arizona manager Torey Lovullo was given a one-year contract extension through 2022.

The deal announced Thursday includes a club option for 2023, according to general manager Mike Hazen.

“Through everything the season has presented, Torey did a good job of getting guys through this ... even in a season where we might set a franchise-worst record,” Hazen said.

Arizona had lost 14 of 17 entering Thursday and was tied with Baltimore.

“I’m humbled and honored," Lovullo said after Arizona's 6-4 victory over Atlanta. “I’m not an idiot. I know what can happen in these circumstances. I couldn’t be more grateful for the trust they have in me. I’m lying if I said I never thought out it. Of course I did. These are turbulent waters. I’m not the same manager I was four, five years ago.”

Lovullo, 56, was Boston's bench coach from 2013-16, serving as interim manager during the last two months of the 2015 season while John Farrell was treated for lymphoma. Lovullo replaced Chip Hale as Arizona's manager after the 2016 season and was voted NL Manager of the Year in 2017, when the Diamondbacks went 93-69, beat Colorado in the NL wild-card game and were swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Division Series.

Arizona slipped to 82-80 the following season, went 85-77 in 2019 and 25-35 during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

“He’s a great motivator,” said Madison Bumgarner, who spent most of his career with manager Bruce Bochy. “He’s easy to be around."

Lovullo was given a two-year contract extension in January 2019 that ran through the 2021 season. His new deal includes a club option for 2023.

“I am the one who charted the course we were going to go,” Hazen said. “I’m not a martyr. I need to be honest where things have gone.”

Arizona set a team record for losses in 2004, going 51-111.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State