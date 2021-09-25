OFFERS
Mon, Sept. 27
Obituary | Donna Kay Aguirre

Donna Kay Aguirre

Originally Published: September 25, 2021 7:36 p.m.

Donna Kay Aguirre passed away on Sept. 9, 2021 due to complications of COVID-19 in Kingman, Arizona. Donna was born April 14, 1959 in Ventura, California, where she attended Fillmore Schools. After high school she married Rick Gross and had one child, Melanie. Donna married Tim Aguirre and they moved to Kingman Arizona in 1981. Their son Isaiah was born in 1982.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Tim Aguirre. She is also survived by her siblings twin sister Denna (Black), Leon Banta, Karen (Malloy), Darlene (Chantel), her daughter Melanie and son Isaiah. Her grandchildren include Kaitlyn and Sara. Great-grandchildren are Gabriel and John.

She will be truly missed by all. She loved the outdoors and could have lived in a tent surrounded by pine trees. Donna was a fantastic cook who specialized in Mexican dishes. Donna was a woman with many talents and was taken way too soon. She was her happiest while spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A celebration of life is being planned. The time and place have not been decided.

