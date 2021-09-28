COVID claims 4 more lives in Kingman area, 76 more infected

KINGMAN – The coronavirus pandemic continues to take a toll on the Kingman area.

Four more local deaths and 76 new local cases were among the seven deaths and 184 new cases reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Monday, Sept. 27. The report covered the three-day period between noon on Friday, Sept. 24 and noon on Monday.

The Kingman fatalities included one patient each in the 50-59, 70-79, 80-89 and 90-plus age brackets. The other three deaths in the county include two in the Bullhead City medical service area – one each ages 70-79 and 80-89 – and a patient in the 50-59 age group in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

Kingman again had the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 76, including 24 in the age groups over 50 that have accounted for 95% of the deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 11 new local cases in the 50-59 age bracket, plus nine ages 60-69 and four ages 70-79.

Another 18 new local cases were recorded for children and teens, including 10 ages 0-10 and six ages 11-19. There were also 16 cases ages 30-39, and 10 each ages 20-29 and 40-49.

Elsewhere in the county there were 68 new cases logged in the Bullhead City medical service area, 18 in the Lake Havasu City service area, and one each in the Arizona Strip and in an undetermined area of the county.

While COVID-19 cases nationwide are starting to trend downward, Mohave County is still a high-transmission area. “Well over 90% of all those who are hospitalized were not vaccinated,” the county wrote in a news release this month.

The local surge in cases and deaths is attributed by local health officials to low vaccination rates and the presence of the highly contagious delta coronavirus variant.

There were 543 new cases and 21 deaths in the seven days ending Wednesday, compared to 619 new cases and 14 deaths in the county in the week ending at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 15. There were 477 new cases and 16 deaths in the seven-day period ending Wednesday, Sept. 8; and 637 cases and 11 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Sept. 1.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, only 43.5% of eligible county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which have proven effective at preventing the disease and lessening the severity of breakthrough illnesses.

That places Mohave 12th out of 15 Arizona counties for receiving one dose of a vaccine, and is far below the 58% logged statewide. More than one-third of county residents – 78,893 of about 213,000 – are fully vaccinated, but that’s the lowest rate among the state’s 15 counties.

According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 225 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Kingman with 202, Lake Havasu City with 178, Golden Valley with 42, Fort Mohave with 77 and Mohave Calley with 29. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 7,480 cases for Lake Havasu City, 7,236 for Kingman, 6,723 for Bullhead City, 2,366 for Fort Mohave, 1,497 for Golden Valley, 1,098 for Mohave Valley and 515 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 202 cases in Topock, 93 in Dolan Springs, 70 in Meadview and 62 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 73.2 years, while the average patient is 45.4 years old. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.9%, meaning 29 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 13.1% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 28,077 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 31,040 cases in the county.

The county counts 808 deaths, while the state reports 925. County health officials report that 24,036 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Monday, Sept. 27 there were 82 new cases from 149 tests in Mohave County for a positivity rate of 55%.

The positivity rate was 13% (122/932) on Friday, Sept. 17; 16% on Sunday, Sept. 19; 24% (90/373) on Monday, Sept. 20; 17% 9105/617) on Tuesday, Sept. 21; 11% (143/1,277) on Wednesday, Sept. 22; 9% (68/774) on Thursday, Sept. 23; 9% (91/981) on Friday, Sept. 24; and 22% (70/321) on Sunday, Sept. 26.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 267,935 tests have been conducted on county residents and 12.1% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Tuesday, Sept. 28 AZDHS was reporting 108 new deaths and 1,123 new cases from 4,764 tests for a positivity rate of 24%. More than 1,087,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 19,920 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 43.2 million confirmed cases and 692,058 deaths the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 4,761,734 deaths from nearly 233 million confirmed cases on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Vaccines are readily available at area pharmacies, physician offices and the Kingman Regional Medical Center COVID Services office at the corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus, including those who have been fully vaccinated, can exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman medical service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Valle Vista and Oatman.

The county also passed along new federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations calling for persons who were innoculated with the Pfizer vaccine more than six months ago to get a booster shot if they meet one of the following criteria:

– Persons age 65 or older.

– Residents of long-term care facilities.

– Persons ages 18-64 with underlying health conditions.