Feed the Hungry

The Kingman Area Food Bank continues to see an impact from COVID-19. With an influx of users and a decrease in food, the situation at the food bank is becoming an issue.

Kingman Area Food Bank Executive Director Mark Pardue said the food bank has many great partners – grocery stores, churches and community organizations – but the lack of manufactured food is a local and national issue. The Kingman Area Food Bank has been receiving about 30% of normal donations.

Right now, the food bank is seeking non-perishable and sustainable foods, such as canned vegetables, spaghetti, chili and holiday-themed food like cranberries for Thanksgiving. Pardue said due to COVID-19 shutting down many factories, the impact of the early days of the pandemic is finally hitting grocery stores and food banks.

“This is coming out of the factories, in the canneries, in the warehouses,” Pardue said. “That’s where we’re starting to see the shortages come through.”

The food bank, which survives solely on donations, saw an increase of 46% in individuals and a 25% increase in families between June and August of 2021. Some employees of the food bank said the end of September is the busiest they’ve seen the food bank since they started working there.



“That’s a lot of folks coming in,” Pardue said.

The food bank is also beginning to see younger demographics. Currently, those 60 and up make up 27% of users, 35 to 50 make up 19%, 25 to 35 make up 16% and 19 to 24 make up 15%.

Pardue said the younger demographics are a lot of families, so they have more mouths to feed than older community members.

According to Pardue, the food bank serves over 11,700 families each year and gives food to more than 2,000 homeless and nonregistered individuals weekly. While the food bank asks for a name and an address, Pardue said if an individual does not have an address they will not be turned away, nor do they need to provide proof of income.

“We never turn anybody away,” Pardue said.

The food bank also provides “homeless bags,” which are tailored to an individual’s situation. For example, if a person does not have the ability to cook then they will find food products that do not require a stove or oven.

Pardue said hygiene products are also included in the bags, and they are always in need of hygiene product donations for men and women.

The food bank is thankful to have an abundance of fresh produce that allows them to not have to set a limit on how much produce a person can take home.

Pardue said the food bank could not provide the resources they have without community partner donations.

“We’ve got more potatoes than Idaho has right now,” Pardue said with a chuckle.

However, Pardue worries that a produce shortage will eventually hit Kingman later on as it did with nonperishable foods.

To help curb the impact of less non-perishable food, the food bank is installing food bank barrels that look like soup cans around the city. He hopes to partner with businesses and organizations to build up the collection to make sure everyone in Kingman and Mohave County eats.

“We’re here for the community; we’ve got some plans,” Pardue said.

For the future, Pardue said he hopes to open the food bank five days a week compared to four. For Thanksgiving and Christmas, he is looking forward to working with community partners to make holiday boxes.

He said despite all the unexpected impacts the pandemic has had on the food bank, he is hopeful everything will work out. The food bank is thankful that they have the ability to allow users to take the food they need to nourish their families instead of providing a simple box of food.

Pardue said when it seems like they’re heading towards a negative situation, it always works itself out. “If you don’t know what you’re going to do, it comes in the backdoor,” Pardue said. “I’m a firm believer in ‘just in time.’”

To donate, volunteer and learn more about the Kingman Area Food Bank, call 928-757-4165 or visit their website at KingmanAreaFoodBank.org.

Kingman Area Food Bank hours are 8-11:45 a.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays, 8-10:45 a.m. and 4-6:45 p.m. on Thursdays; and 8-11:45 a.m. on Fridays. The food bank is closed on Wednesdays and weekends.