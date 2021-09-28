KAOL named ‘School of Distinction’

KINGMAN – Jostens has announced that Kingman Academy High School has been named as a platinum-level Renaissance School of Distinction.

The Jostens Renaissance School of Distinction designation was created “to celebrate schools that are making a positive impact on their school climate and culture through executing the Renaissance formula – respect, recognize, reward, re-enforce, relationships and results,” a news release from Jostens explained.

"Jostens is honored to recognize our Renaissance Schools of Distinction," said Sara Sausker, director of Jostens Renaissance Education. “The passion and dedication of the educators and student leaders at these schools are a driving force in building a culture of achievement, pride, and belonging. Each honored school has put the Renaissance formula into action in order to drive measurable results in academic performance and student engagement and also to create an environment where every student belongs, not just attends.”

These efforts would be worthy of recognition in any year, but to achieve this status during a pandemic year shows true grit and commitment to student success, Jostens claimed.

The School of Distinction award designation was achieved by only 11 schools across North America and demonstrates the highest level of accomplishment. To reach this level, schools implemented strategies in eight or more separate areas, and also described and documented their successes through a rigorous application process.

“I am extremely proud of our advisers, Erin Schreurs and Salina Witt as well as the KAOL Renaissance Club. They worked hard to honor and recognize every student at our high school and helped to create a positive climate and culture,” KAOL Principal Jen Perea said. “We are a family at KAHS, and we believe in our vision to empower students for life-long success.”

She said that building the self-confidence of students through personal celebrations is one way to assist in that endeavor.

“We are proud to accept this prestigious award and look forward to continuing our goal to celebrate our students and staffulty each day,” Perea said.

Kingman Academy High School was recognized at the 2021 Jostens Renaissance Virtual Conference and received a banner and other recognition items to commemorate the achievement.

More information about Jostens Renaissance is available at www.jostensrenaissance.com.

KAOL was the only school in Arizona to achieve the “platinum-level” distinction.