Kingman Miner Sept. 29 Adoption Spotlight: Mathew
Originally Published: September 28, 2021 2:08 p.m.
These are Arizona’s children. Mathew is a friendly, active boy who loves math, his rock collection and playing tag. His favorite sports are basketball and football and his favorite athlete is LeBron James. Always up for fun and games – not to mention Peter Piper Pizza – he also has a big heart, especially when it comes to dogs. Get to know Mathew and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
