Mohave County Superior Court seeks comment on court commissioner candidates

KINGMAN – The public is asked to comment on the four candidates recommended to fill the open court commissioner position at Mohave County Superior Court.

The court wrote in a news release that the Mohave County Superior Court Committee on Special Judicial Officer Appointments has recommended four candidates for consideration by Presiding Superior Court Judge Steven C. Moss.

Those candidates are Aaron Demke, Amelia Gardner, Tyler Palmer and David Wayt. The appointment will be made at the end of the review period.

Those wishing to make a comment on the candidates should submit them to Superior Court in Mohave County, to the attention of Kip Anderson, 415 E. Spring St., P.O. Box 7000, Kingman, Arizona, 86402; or by email at courtadmin@mohavecourts.com or fax at 928-753-8908.

Written comments are due by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5.