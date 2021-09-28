Obituary | Benjamin Franklin Jones (Ben)

Benjamin Franklin Jones (Ben) was born Nov. 5, 1957 in Globe-Miami, Arizona. He was adopted by William and Bessie Jones at 18 months old. As a teen he attended Kingman High School, and throughout his life worked many jobs from cowboy to construction, but found his niche as a heavy equipment operator.



It took him seven and her four “tries” but eventually met and married his wife Honey on Oct. 28, 2002 and they were sealed in the Las Vegas Temple May 22, 2004 for time and all eternity. They spent the next 19 years almost inseparable; from church callings to grandkids, and serving their many friends and neighbors throughout Kingman and Wikieup.

Ben passed away Sept. 22, 2021 from complications from COVID-19. He is survived by his eternal companion Honey and together they shared eight children John (Bobbi), Susan (Frank), Victoria (Burton), William “Buck,” Tonyia, Melissa, Cynthia and Joshua; 22 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Services for Ben will be Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the LDS Chapel, 3180 Rutherford St., in Kingman with graveside services immediately following at Mountain View Cemetery, 1301 Stockton Hill Road, in Kingman.