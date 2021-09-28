OFFERS
Obituary | Louise Helen (Cyr) Bustillos

Originally Published: September 28, 2021 5:56 p.m.

On Aug. 25, 2021, Louise Helen (Cyr) Bustillos passed away in Kingman, Arizona. She was born in Lewiston, Maine on Jan. 23, 1948, to Maurice and Isabelle Marie (Gouger) Cyr. The family moved to California in 1951 and settled in Lancaster in 1956. In December 2017, Louise and Don moved to Golden Valley, Arizona to enjoy retirement.

Louise was a fun-loving wife, sister and friend who loved to travel, play bingo and enjoy life. She graduated from Antelope Valley High School and Antelope Valley College then pursued a career at Edwards Air Force Base. She retired from Civil Service after 23 years as a Management Specialist supporting test programs that included Boeing C-17 Globemaster III, YAL-1 Airborne Laser Testbed and Northrop B-2 Spirit Bomber. During retirement she volunteered at local hospitals, crocheted blankets for newborns and received accolades for her work.

She is survived by her husband of 15 years, Don Bustillos; daughter Jenny Tupper (Don); stepdaughter Terry Bustillos; brother Bill Cyr (Patti); sister Maurine Butler (Sherman); nieces Leslie Cyr and Erin Desko (Sky); and nephews Alex and Dylan Butler. She is also survived by grandsons Ramon Bustillos and Jesus Lopez; great nieces and nephews Veda Butler, Kai and Xoe Desko. She will be truly missed by all.

Interment will be at the Southern Nevada Veterans National Cemetery in Boulder City. A Celebration of Life will be held on Oct. 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Grace Chapel, Centennial Hall, 44648 15th Street West, Lancaster, California.

