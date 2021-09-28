OFFERS
Southwest Behavioral and Health Services promotes O’Brien

Edward O'Brien is Vice President of Northern Arizona Operations for Southwest Behavioral & Health Services. (Courtesy photo)

Edward O'Brien is Vice President of Northern Arizona Operations for Southwest Behavioral & Health Services. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: September 28, 2021 2:03 p.m.

PHOENIX – Edward O’Brien has been promoted to vice president of Northern Arizona Operations for Southwest Behavioral & Health Services, the organization announced in a news release.

In his new role O’Brien will oversee all northern Arizona operations, including Mohave, Coconino, Yavapai and Gila counties.

O’Brien is a licensed associate substance abuse counselor in Arizona and has extensive experience in rural behavioral health program operations and regional management, the release noted.

During his tenure at Southwest Behavioral & Health Services, O’Brien has held several leadership roles, including community outreach specialist, senior team lead, housing coordinator, and most recently, interim regional program director for Mohave County and Payson.

“After joining our organization in 2012, Eddy served in progressing management roles in Northern Arizona,” says COO Dominic Miller. “His ability to build relationships and professional integrity make him the perfect fit for this position.”

O’Brien has a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the University of Phoenix and a Master of Science in Addiction Counseling from Grand Canyon University.

