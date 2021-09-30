Alpaca Farm Days starts Saturday

KINGMAN – Alpacas of the Southwest owners Anna and Ron Nyberg and their 38 alpacas are preparing for the 16th year of Alpaca Farm Days. The annual event combines education, artistry and animals.

Alpaca Farm Days will take place Saturday, Oct. 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The farm is at 1108 McCarrel Road in Kingman.

For the Nybergs, the event is a chance to connect with the community and local artists. The couple said all ages will be able to enjoy learning about alpacas while seeing them up close.

“We feel like we need to be part of the community,” Ron said. “We have been integrated with the community.”

They say it’s important to have an affordable event. For admission, attendees are asked to give a dollar that will be redeemable with any purchase from a vendor. For example, if someone buys a $10 candle, they will pay $9 since they already gave them $1 for a ticket. However, Anna said they don’t turn anyone away if they can’t pay.

Affordable community outreach has been the foundation of their business since they started. Instead of charging for each person, a tour at the farm costs $15 per carload.

“Put five people in a car, it’s pretty cheap,” Anna said.

A variety of local artisans will be able to set up booths for free. Items like hats, art and painted rocks will be available. The Alpacas of the Southwest store will also be open.

“To be a successful business, which I feel like we have, you need to stay in the public,” Anna said.

The couple’s passion for alpacas came about after Anna watched a documentary and told Ron she was interested in learning more about alpacas. From there they grew their farm family to 38 alpacas and four dogs.

Some alpacas are shown or sheered for their precious and useful fur; others just spend their days traipsing around the desert.

COVID-19 safety precautions, such as social distancing and offering hand sanitizer, will be followed.

Guests are also asked to wear masks in the store. An ADA bathroom will also be accessible to those attending. Due to the ongoing effects of COVID-19, drinks will be available, but food vendors will not be present.