Brews and Brats Oktoberfest kicks off Friday, Oct. 1

Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club's Brews and Brats Oktoberfest is set to return this Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1-2 after a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo courtesy of Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club)

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: September 30, 2021 3:48 p.m.

“Craft beer, good food and good entertainment,” as well as the always-fun chicken dance contest, await attendees of Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s Brews and Brats Oktoberfest celebration set for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1-2 at Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St.

Mary K Clark of the rotary club said it’s exciting to have the free event return after a hiatus last year brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a major fundraising event for the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club and without our fundraising, we can’t do our local service projects,” she said. “So we’re very excited to be able to do the event again, hoping the community will come out and support Rotary and by doing that, it goes back to the community in things we do.”

That includes assisting residents of the new Veteran Villas on Hualapai Mountain Road with furnishing their apartments as well as improving Metcalfe Park by installing handrails and making other safety improvements. The club is also supporting legislative attempts to bring water and sanitation services to nearby reservations.

Once the club can return to local schools, the plan is to kick the Readers Program back into gear as well as the dictionary program for third-grade students.

“Those two programs are near and dear to our hearts,” Clark said.

Oktoberfest will run from 2–10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.

“We do have a lot of vendors. Right now we have, I believe, 38 other vendors besides what Rotary does,” Clark said. “Rotary, we have our bratwurst, all our good food and we bring in Black Bridge Brewery to sell beer. We also have 38 other vendors selling all kinds of crafts and a lot of other items. That’s bigger than before; I think last time we may have had 15 vendors so we’re double or more that amount.”

A new addition to the event two years ago, the Kids Fest, is also being expanded with the help of Kingman Main Street. Kids Fest is set to take place at the playground at Metcalfe Park from approximately 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. That will include rock painting, sidewalk art and more.

“We have entertainment going the whole time,” Clark continued. “Two years ago, we were able to bring in a band from Germany. Due to COVID, we don’t have them this year. But the local Kingman Concert Band is going to do some music for us during the daytime hours of Oktoberfest. In the evening, we have other local bands doing entertainment for us.”

And, of course, the event will include a chicken dance contest complete with prizes for the best performer.

“Bring your best chicken dance,” Clark said.

