OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Sept. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Bullhead City man arrested for alleged arson

Rudy Nicholas Molina (MCSO photo)

Rudy Nicholas Molina (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: September 30, 2021 11:59 a.m.

KINGMAN – Rudy Nicholas Molina, 30, of Bullhead City, was arrested by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Sept. 21 after allegedly setting fire to a home in the 4500 block of S. Puetro Verde Drive in Fort Mohave.

MCSO wrote in a news release that at 6 p.m. deputies observed a disturbance in progress at Camino Colorado and Highway 95 involving an unknown male subject and a blue Mustang. According to law enforcement, the male subject approached the Mustang and began hitting it with his hands.

Deputies approached and heard the male subject yelling that the passenger of the Mustang had set fire to a residence and was attempting to flee the scene. The Mustang continued on and a traffic stop was conducted in the 4400 block of Highway 95.

Deputies contacted the passenger, identified as Molina. A records check reportedly revealed Molina to have an active felony warrant, and he was detained and placed in a patrol vehicle.

Law enforcement wrote that following interviews, it was revealed that Molina had set fire to a home in the 4500 block of S. Puetro Verde Drive. Neighbors of the residence advised they observed the fire and saw Molina running from the scene.

While conducting interviews, deputies reportedly observed Molina standing outside the patrol vehicle. When spotted, Molina is alleged to have fled on foot. A foot pursuit ensued with Molina running across all lanes of travel on Highway 95, MCSO wrote. Molina is reported to have jumped multiple fences, at which time deputies lost sight of him.

A perimeter was established around the last known location. A short time later, deputies received a call that a male subject was hiding in the restroom of their business and had been told to leave by employees.

The male subject is then reported to have entered a shed on the property. Deputies arrived and detained Molina, transporting him to the Mohave County jail on suspicion of arson of an occupied structure and 2nd degree escape, both felonies, as well as an active felony arrest warrant.

The investigation is ongoing.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State