Kingman again leads Mohave County in new COVID-19 cases

KINGMAN – The Kingman medical service area continues to lead Mohave County’s four medical service areas in deaths and new cases during the latest surge of the coronavirus.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health, in a report covering the two-day period between noon on Monday, Sept. 27 and noon on Wednesday, Sept. 29, announced two more deaths and 197 new cases in the county.

Nearly half of those new cases, and one of the two deaths, were logged in the Kingman area.

It marked the fifth consecutive report, covering a span of 12 days, in which Kingman led the county in new cases.

Of the 87 new local cases, nearly half involved patients in the age groups over 50 that have accounted for about 95% of the coronavirus deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 13 new local cases ages 60-69, 12 ages 50-59, 10 ages 70-79, three ages 80-89 and one age 90-plus.

Another 16 local cases involved children and teens, including eight in the 0-10 age bracket that aren’t eligible for vaccines that have been proven in reducing the chances of contracting the virus, as well as the chances of experiencing complications from the disease. There were also eight new cases in the 11-19 age group.

Another 15 new local cases were recorded in the 30-39 age brackets, while there were 10 new cases ages 40-49 and seven ages 20-29.

Elsewhere in the county, there were 75 new cases confirmed in the Bullhead City medical service area, 31 in the Lake Havasu City service area, three in the communities in the Arizona Strip, and one in an undetermined area of the county.

While COVID-19 cases nationwide are starting to trend downward, Mohave County is still a high-transmission area. “Well over 90% of all those who are hospitalized were not vaccinated,” the county wrote in a news release last month.

The local surge in cases and deaths is attributed by local health officials to low vaccination rates and the presence of the highly contagious delta coronavirus variant.

There were 559 new cases and 15 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, compared to 543 new cases and 21 deaths in the seven days ending Wednesday, Sept. 22. There were 619 new cases and 14 deaths in the county in the week ending at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 15; 477 new cases and 16 deaths in the seven-day period ending Wednesday, Sept. 8; and 637 cases and 11 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Sept. 1.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, only 43.6% of eligible county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which have proven effective at preventing the disease and lessening the severity of breakthrough illnesses.

That places Mohave 12th out of 15 Arizona counties for receiving one dose of a vaccine, and is far below the 58.2% logged statewide. More than one-third of county residents – 79,893 of about 213,000 – are fully vaccinated, but that’s the lowest rate among the state’s 15 counties.

According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 225 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Kingman with 203, Lake Havasu City with 178, Golden Valley with 42, Fort Mohave with 77 and Mohave Calley with 29. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 7,510 cases for Lake Havasu City, 7,316 for Kingman, 6,760 for Bullhead City, 2,383 for Fort Mohave, 1,512 for Golden Valley, 1,108 for Mohave Valley and 518 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 203 cases in Topock, 96 in Dolan Springs, 70 in Meadview and 64 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 73.2 years, while the average patient is 45.4 years old. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.9%, meaning 29 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 13.2% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 28,290 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 31,252 cases in the county. The county counts 810 deaths, while the state reports 931. County health officials report that 24,083 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Wednesday, Sept. 29 there were 121 new cases from 1,353 tests in Mohave County for a positivity rate of 9%.

The positivity rate was 9% (68/774) on Thursday, Sept. 23; 9% (91/981) on Friday, Sept. 24; 22% (70/321) on Sunday, Sept. 26; 55% (82/149) on Monday, Sept. 27; and 8% (91/1,181) on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 270,470 tests have been conducted on county residents and 12.1% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Thursday, Sept. 30 AZDHS was reporting 25 new deaths and 2,744 new cases from 37,678 tests for a positivity rate of 7%. More than 1,093,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 19,984 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 43.2 million confirmed cases and 692,000 deaths the morning of Thursday, Sept. 30.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting about 4.8 million deaths from more than 233 million confirmed cases on Thursday, Sept. 30.

Vaccines are readily available at area pharmacies, physician offices and the Kingman Regional Medical Center COVID Services office at the corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus, including those who have been fully vaccinated, can exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman medical service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Valle Vista and Oatman.

The county also passed along new federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations calling for persons who were inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine more than six months ago to get a booster shot if they meet one of the following criteria:

– Persons age 65 or older.

– Residents of long-term care facilities.

– Persons ages 18-64 with underlying health conditions.