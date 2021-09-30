OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Sept. 30
Kingman man accused of burglarizing deceased neighbor’s home

Originally Published: September 30, 2021 12:04 p.m.

KINGMAN – Ryan Frederik Deronde, 35, of Kingman, was arrested by the Kingman Police Department on Sunday, Sept. 12 after allegedly stealing items from the home of a recently deceased neighbor.

KPD wrote in a news release that officers took a report of a burglary of a residence in the 200 block of Patriots Way, where it was reported that a back door had been forced open and several items stolen.

Investigators learned the resident recently died. Upon entering the residence, the property manager discovered the burglary.

The investigation reportedly revealed that a neighbor, identified as Deronde, was the suspect. A search warrant was served at his residence, located next door, where several stolen items were reportedly located. KPD wrote that Deronde also had two misdemeanor warrants for his arrest on unrelated criminal charges of DUI and disorderly conduct.

Deronde, who reportedly admitted involvement in the offense, was arrested on suspicion of felony second-degree burglary, as well as the warrants, and booked into the Mohave County jail.

