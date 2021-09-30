Kingman Miner Oct. 1 Adoption Spotlight: Jasmine

These are Arizona's children. Jasmine is a bubbly, talkative girl who loves school, especially math. After school is over for the day, Jasmine can be found relaxing at home and playing games on the computer or watching her favorite movies: Leap and The Greatest Showman. She also likes to swim and play basketball and dreams of becoming a doctor and a veterinarian (so she can treat people and their pets!) Get to know Jasmine and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.