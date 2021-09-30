Kingman Police Department seeks assistance in locating missing family

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing family last seen leaving a residence in the 2400 block of Karen Avenue on Saturday, Sept. 11.

KPD wrote in a news release that married couple Erika Irene Allison, 36, and Joshua Robert Martinez, 30, along with their 17-year-old son Psymon J. Kelly, left for seven to 10 days on Saturday. With them were two dogs described as a female miniature pinscher Chihuahua mix, black and white in color, and a large-male dog of unknown breed which is tan in color.

The release noted that they left in the afternoon to go camping at Katherine’s Landing in the Bullhead City area. Allison was driving a four door, gray 2005 Toyota Corolla bearing Arizona wheel chair plate GAC93. The vehicle was last seen leaving the residence on Karen Avenue with a king-sized memory foam mattress strapped to the roof.

Allison is described as a white female, 5-foot, 3-inches tall weighing approximately 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She had recently shaved her head, and it is unknown what she was last wearing.

Martinez is described as a white male, 5-foot, 5-inches tall weighing approximately 120-130 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Martinez also recently shaved his head, and it is unknown what he was last wearing. KPD wrote that Martinez takes medication for a disability, but that the medication was left at the residence.

Kelly is described as a white male, 6-feet tall and 190 pounds. He has blonde hair and brown eyes, and it is unknown what he was last wearing.

When the family did not return home after 14 days, family members are reported to have contacted the National Parks Service. NPS rangers searched Katherine’s Landing for the vehicle and missing persons with no contact being made.

Members of their family attempted to locate Allison, Martinez, or Kelly at Katherine’s Landing, Princess Cove, areas of Golden Valley, Oatman Road, and along the Colorado River in the Bullhead City area. Martinez’s mother contacted the Kingman Police Department on Monday, Sept. 27 to report Martinez, Allison and Kelly as missing.

KPD has issued an attempt to locate to Mohave County agencies for the missing family or their vehicle. Investigators reportedly determined that they left without a cellphone or Martinez’s medication. Allison, Martinez and Kelly have been entered as missing persons in the National Crime Information Center.

Anyone who has seen one of the three or their vehicle, or who has information on their whereabouts, is urged to contact KPD at 928-753-2191.