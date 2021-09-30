Letter | Remembering a wonderful lady
Originally Published: September 30, 2021 11:46 a.m.
Remembering a wonderful lady, Dorothy Cardecia, who passed away Aug. 19, eight days before her 103rd birthday.
She was bright and cheerful and a great dancer. Her favorite dance was the waltz and I was often her dance partner.
If I still can dance waltzes at over 100 years of age, I shall be very happy. Rest in peace, Dorothy. I will always remember you fondly.
Ruth Copeland
Kingman
