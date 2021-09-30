Obituary | Helen Dorothy Cardeccia

Helen Dorothy Cardeccia passed away Aug. 19, 2021, at the great age of 102. Dorothy was born to John E. Maguire and Odessa (Loper) Maguire in New Jersey on Sept. 28, 1918. She was the first of three children. She spent much of her life in Michigan before moving to Arizona. Dorothy and her husband Pete first lived in Lake Havasu City. After her husband’s death in 1997, Dorothy eventually moved to Kingman in 2002 to be near her family members.

Dorothy was an active member at the Kingman Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center attending events, luncheons, dinners and the Thursday afternoon Jam sessions. She loved dancing and listening to the music. Dorothy made many friends from the senior center. She also rode the city transit buses to and from the center. Dorothy could tell you all the bus routes.

Dorothy was loved by many. She is survived and dearly missed by her daughter Dee and husband Will; son Peter and wife Debbie; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren, and many extended family members. Rest in peace. Your loving family.