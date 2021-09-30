Obituary | Tony Lee Dykes

Tony Lee Dykes of Kingman, Arizona, Feb. 14, 1947 – Sept. 23, 2021.

Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, raised in Daly City, California. Served in the United Stated Navy from 1965-1967. Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. He is survived by his wife Terry; his daughters Chrissy, Vickie and Jennifer; son Jon; 13 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

