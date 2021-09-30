Rants and Raves | Oct. 1, 2021

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Archery elk season a success for area hunters – Success? Really? Killing beautiful animals, or any animals, for “sport” is indefensible. Please, Miner, can’t you highlight the good of mankind instead of the bad.

Andy Devine Days Parade online photo gallery – Great job on the parade pictures. Wonderful color and for shut-ins who may have grandchildren in the parade, it made you feel like you were there and not left out. Much appreciated.

Lawrence Pike letter: Kill the Pro Act – While organizing labor may not be something business owners want, it is something that would make life better for working class locals. Killing the PRO act means dampening the freedom of workers to negotiate wages, benefits and worker protections.

Council: Request to waive sewer requirements denied – Good for Miles, Watkins and Stehly for sticking with the rules in place making new developments install sewer service. It’s about time we realize in 30 or so years these septic systems could be leaching into our groundwater or environment.

Friends Of Animal Shelter receives $5,000 donation – Bless Preston Investments for this donation. Just had dealings with the shelter where they have hundreds of beautiful cats and a ton of daily work and I’m grateful for the job they do. If you love cats, please take a look.

Vaccines – Since Mohave County is doing so poorly on COVID-19 vaccines, the supervisors should use COVID money they received to offer unvaccinated $500 to get vaccinated. I bet you would get a lot of people vaccinated.