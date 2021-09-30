OFFERS
Supervisors to receive updates on library, animal shelter

Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter has requested updates on the Mohave County Library and Mohave County Animal Shelter that will be delivered at the next board meeting on Monday, Oct. 4. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: September 30, 2021 2:11 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is set to receive updates on the Mohave County Library as well as the new Mohave County Animal Shelter that is in the works at its Monday, Oct. 4 meeting at 9:30 a.m.

According to Monday’s agenda, the items were placed on the agenda by District 1 Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter. The board voted to fully reopen county libraries in March 2021 after closing them down for 90 days in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, staff is set to provide an update regarding the status of library initiatives.

Those include the availability of after-school programs for youths, the operational status of the Book Mobile Program, and whether there are areas within the libraries that remain closed to the public.

Staff is also set to provide an overview of design and construction activities, as well as an estimated timeline, for the completion of the new Mohave County Animal Shelter set to be located at 3269 N. Burbank St. in Kingman.

No action is recommended.

