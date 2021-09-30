Vegas pair arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies

KINGMAN – Tyler William Reid, 26, and Karissa Lynn Barber, 32, both of Las Vegas, were arrested by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Sept. 23 after allegedly shoplifting from a business in the 5200 block of Highway 95 and attempting to lie about their identities.

MCSO wrote in a news release that at 8 p.m. deputies responded to the business to a suspected shoplifting in progress. Deputies met with Asset Protection staff and reportedly observed the involved parties on video. Law enforcement wrote that the male subject, later identified as Reid, and the female subject, later identified as Barber, were observed placing items inside a toolbox in an attempt to conceal them.

Deputies reportedly observed Reid and Barber push two carts full of items to the self-checkout center. Before the items had been paid for, Reid is alleged to have begun pushing one of the carts out of the building. Reid was approached by deputies in the parking lot and was asked to provide identification.

The sheriff’s office wrote that deputies observed Reid begin to reach behind him while also observing what appeared to be the handle of a gun in his pocket. Deputies reportedly took control of Reid’s hands and removed the weapon, a BB gun, from his possession.

Asset Protection staff exited the business with Barber and advised that her card payment had been declined. Staff advised the merchandise removed from the business was worth approximately $2,165. Both subjects were detained and searched, at which time deputies reportedly located a black pouch with 30.7 grams of methamphetamine in Reid’s pocket.

Law enforcement also wrote that both subjects attempted to lie about their identities by giving false information to deputies. The store’s staff requested that the subjects’ vehicle be removed from the property, at which time a records check reportedly revealed the vehicle to be stolen out of Las Vegas.

According to MCSO, a search of the vehicle revealed multiple items of drug paraphernalia, multiple prescription bottles containing pills, usable amounts of heroin and Narcan; multiple syringes and what appeared to be a homemade explosive device. Both subjects are listed as prohibited weapons possessors.

Barber was arrested on suspicion of theft, shoplifting, theft of means of transportation, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, dangerous drug possession, narcotic drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession, all felonies. She was also arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor obstruction/refuse true name, failure to mark explosives and prescription drug possession.

Reid was arrested on suspicion of theft, shoplifting, theft of means of transportation, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, dangerous drug possession, dangerous drug possession for sale, narcotic drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession, all felonies. He was also arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor failure to mark explosives and prescription drug possession.

MCSO also wrote that a later search of personal items found in the vehicle resulted in deputies learning that the name given by Reid at the time of arrest was an alias. A fraudulent check and personal identification of unknown subjects were also reportedly located.

Barber was then charged on suspicion of felony forgery, and Reid on suspicion of felony forgery, taking the identity of another and obstructing a criminal investigation.

The investigation continues.