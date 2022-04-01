Kingman motorcycle rider killed in collision

KINGMAN - Law enforcement and medical personnel responded to a fatal traffic collision on Thursday, March 31 involving a motorcycle and a car.

According to a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office news release, at about 5 p.m. on Thursday, MCSO, along with medical personnel with the Northern Arizona Fire Department and AMR Ambulance, responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1200 block of E. Jagerson Avenue.

The investigation revealed that a motorcycle was traveling east on Jagerson Avenue behind a four-door sedan. The sedan slowed to make a left turn onto a side street when the motorcycle attempted to pass the car, according to law enforcement.

The motorcycle struck the driver’s side of the sedan and went down. The motorcycle and sole rider, identified as Eric Lamont Wadley, 48, of Kingman, ended up in a concrete drainage ditch.

Life-saving measures were attempted on Wadley, however, he was pronounced deceased at the scene. At this time there are no criminal charges pending and alcohol is not believed to be a factor, MCSO wrote. The investigation continues.