Preps: Lee Williams sweeps Buckeye 9-0 in boys tennis

Originally Published: April 1, 2022 11:25 a.m.

BUCKEYE – The Lee Williams High School boys tennis team improved to 7-2 for the season with a 9-0 win over host Buckeye Union on Thursday, March 31.

Singles winners for Lee Williams were No. 1 junior Kohen Juelfs (6-0, 6-0); No. 2 senior Montaro Rodriguez (6-1, 6-1); No. 3 junior Reid Schickner (6-0, 6-2); No. 4 junior Elijah Larson (6-0, 6-0); No. 5 sophomore Tyler McNiven (6-0, 6-2); and No. 6 sophomore Brigham Damron (6-4, 6-1).

Doubles winners for Lee Williams were No. 1 Juelfs and Rodriguez (8-0); No. 2 Schickner and Larson (8-0); and No. 3 McNiven and Damron (8-2).

The Volunteers will host Yuma (1-6) at Centennial Park in Kingman on Tuesday, April 5.

Lee Williams is ranked 17th in the state in Division II, which has 67 teams.

Boys Tennis

Page 9, Kingman 0

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School boys tennis team was swept by visiting Page 9-0 on Thursday, March 31.

Kingman fell to 0-3 on the year. They’ll travel to play Basis Flagstaff at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 5. Page improved to 2-0.

