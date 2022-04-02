Briefs: Lawsuits target newly signed Arizona voting law requiring citizenship

PHOENIX – Two lawsuits have been filed challenging a new Arizona law seeking to require proof of citizenship to vote.

Voting rights organizations and left-leaning advocacy groups filed the lawsuits shortly after Republican Gov. Doug Ducey signed the measure into law on Wednesday.

Arizona is the only state that requires documentary proof of citizenship when registering to vote.

A 2013 Supreme Court decision on Arizona’s law said anyone who registers using a federal voter registration form, which does not require documentation of citizenship, must be allowed to vote in federal elections.

The measure signed this week seeks to block those voters from voting for president or by mail. It also would require all voters to provide proof of their address when they register.

The Legislature’s own lawyers say much of the measure is unconstitutional. Still, voting rights advocates worry the bill is an attempt to get back in front of the now more conservative Supreme Court.

The precise impact is a matter of dispute. Supporters say it affects only the roughly 31,500 registered voters who have not shown proof of citizenship.

Voting advocates say it’s vague and could go much farther, affecting hundreds of thousands of people who haven’t recently updated their voter registration or driver’s license.

One suit was filed by the Campaign Legal Center on behalf of several groups including Living United for Change in Arizona and the League of United Latin American Citizens.

The other was filed by prominent Democratic election attorney Mark Elias on behalf of Mi Familia Vota.

Ducey: Arizona sending surplus military equipment to Ukraine

PHOENIX – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced Thursday that the state’s Department of Emergency and Military Affairs is sending 9,000 pounds of surplus equipment to Ukraine to help in its war against Russia.

The governor’s office said Thursday that the equipment was donated by 11 local, county, state and tribal law enforcement agencies.

It includes 874 bullet proof vests, 77 helmets, miscellaneous tactical clothing, footwear, pads and shields.

The 17 pallets of equipment will be transported to Ukraine by the Ukrainian Relief Group and is expected to be delivered within the next two weeks.

As a sign of support, the Ukrainian flag flies in front of the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix alongside the state flag.

Woman dies in Tucson fire; Smoking near oxygen tanks blamed

TUCSON – An elderly woman has died in a mobile home fire on Tucson's west side and smoking too close to oxygen tanks is the likely cause, authorities said Thursday.

Tucson Fire Department officials said crews were called out to the Four Threes Mobile Home Park around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

First responders reported seeing flame and heavy smoke pouring out the back of the home.

Neighbors said they tried to get the woman out of the home before firefighters arrived, but the blaze had spread too quickly.

Firefighters found a woman dead in the home. Her name and age weren’t immediately released.

Authorities said no foul play is suspected in the fire, which investigators believe was caused by a lit cigarette getting near oxygen tanks.

Sheriff's office: Deputy, suspect exchange gunfire, both wounded

DUDLEYVILLE – A Pinal County sheriff’s deputy responding to a trespassing call and a suspect were shot and wounded in an exchange of gunfire, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident occurred Wednesday night in Dudleyville, the office said a brief statement. No identities were released.

According to the statement, the deputy was shot by the suspect when the deputy arrived at the scene and the suspect was shot when the deputy returned fire.

The statement said both were taken to the hospital, and office spokesperson Lauren Reimer said Thursday that the deputy was “out of surgery, alert and in good spirits."

The suspect remained hospitalized in stable condition, she said.

Dudleyville is a rural community 49 miles north of Tucson.

Democratic Diego Rodriguez drops out of race for Arizona AG

PHOENIX – Democrat Diego Rodriguez dropped out of the race for Arizona attorney general Friday, leaving former Corporation Commissioner Kris Mayes as the only Democrat in the contest.

Rodriguez announced his decision days before the deadline to submit signatures to appear on the ballot. He did not give a reason but thanked his supporters and said in a statement, “I intend to remain a part of building a better Arizona.”

A campaign finance report filed in January showed Rodriguez had less than $2,300 in the bank and raised just under $39,000 for his campaign during 2021, a tiny sum for a statewide race.

Rodriguez resigned from the Legislature last year to focus on his campaign. At the time, he was in the middle of his second term in the House representing District 27, which includes South Phoenix and Laveen.

Mayes is an attorney and was communications director for Democratic Gov. Janet Napolitano before Napolitano appointed her to the Corporation Commission, which regulates privately owned utilities. Most recently, she was a law professor at Arizona State University.

Napolitano endorsed her former aide in a virtual news conference last month.

On the Republican side, Andrew Gould, Abraham Hamadeh and Tiffany Shedd are all seeking the nomination.