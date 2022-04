City of Kingman issues 32 building permits

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending April 1:

- Desert Hill Fire Dept: 3983 N. London Bridge Road, Lake Havasu City; electric 200 AMP

- Gonzo Plumbing Service and Repair: 2250 E. Laguna Road, Mohave Valley; gas line repair

- Select Electric LLC: Kingman; main & sub panel upgrade

- Barkhurst Electric: Kingman; panel upgrade 100 amps

- Ranchdog LLC: Kingman; electric to ext well- 100 amp

- Cesar Almanza: 3660 E. Canary Lane, Kingman; re-establish electric at property – 100 amp

- David and Dawn Harris: Golden Valley; 200 amp panel upgrade

- Scenic Electric LLC: Arizona Strip; electric to existing well

- Ambient Edge LLC DBA Plumbing by Jake: 6839 W. Bolsa Drive, Golden Valley; 50 gallon water heater

- Legacy Signs & Iron LLC: White Hills; demo existing billboard

- Guillermo & Maria Jimenez: Dolan Springs; inspection to verify safety to issue future electrical permit

- Cortif Enterprises LLC: Lake Havasu City; temporary power to construct trailer w/ concurrent building permits for subdivision- no plumbing

- Jeff Tomlinsen: Golden Valley; panel upgrade 200 amps

- Coletti’s Construction & Roofing PLLC: 17506 S. Highway 93, Wikieup; reroof ext detached garage and new main panel 400 amp

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending March 31:

- Canyon Estate Enterprises: 3290 N. Lomalai Street, Kingman; $7,793.32

- Canyon Estate Enterprises: 3239 N. Eagle Rock Road, Kingman; $7,793.32

- Canyon Estate Enterprises: 3318 N. Diamond Street, Kingman; $7,793.32

- Canyon Estate Enterprises: 3212 N. Lomalai Street, Kingman; $8,060.01

- Rutherfords 66 Construction: 810 Eastern Street, Kingman; remodel; $795.55

- Daniel & Carol Lopez: 1100 Rawhide Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $762.22

- SW Electrical Contractors Inc: 3735 N. Kenneth Road, Kingman; electric; $128

- SW Electrical Contractors Inc: 2095 Comanche Drive, Kingman; electric $128

- Sea Bee Construction: 1914 Arlington Street, Kingman; electric; $137.36

- Select Electric LLC: 490 EL Rancho Drive, Kingman; electric; $137.36

- SunUp America LLC: 2572 Sandstone Street; Kingman, electric; $128

- Titan Solar Power: 2314 Yavapai Drive, Kingman; electric; $128

- Icon Power: 1415 Eastern Street, Kingman; electric; $128

- Titan Solar Power: 3025 N. Stewart Street, Kingman; electric; $128

- Titan Solar Power: 3700 Packsaddle Road, Kingman; electric; $128

- Big Red Construction: 3738 N Miller Street, Kingman; new SFR; $7,704.28

- Arizona Residential Outfitters: 2830 Central Street, Kingman; new SFR; $9,022.64

- Angle Homes Inc.: 2131 Gene Autry Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $5,965.38

- Angle Homes Inc.: 3925 Alan Ladd Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $6,098.94

- Angle Homes Inc.: 4059 Ranchita Court, Kingman; new SFR; $8,364.66

- Angle Homes Inc.: 3333 Cherri Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $8,112.38

- Angle Homes Inc.: 3341 Cherri Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $8,053.02

- Angle Homes Inc.: 3309 Cherri Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $7,993.66

- Angle Homes Inc.: 3300 Cherri Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $7,956.56

- Angle Homes Inc.: 3292 Monte Moro Street, Kingman; new SFR; $8,364.66

- Angle Homes Inc.: 3291 Monte Moro Street, Kingman; new SFR; $8,364.66

- Angle Homes Inc.: 3354 Palmeras Street, Kingman; new SFR; $8,364.66

- K Squared: 3641 N. Lomita Street, Kingman; new SFR; $7,815.58

- Big Red Construction: 3742 N. Miller Street, Kingman; new SFR; $7,704.28

- Big Red Construction: 3692 N. Lomita Street, Kingman; new SFR; $7,793.32

- Canyon Estate Enterprises: 3214 N. Diamond Street, Kingman; new SFR; $7,704.28

- Angle Homes Inc.: 3262 Cherri Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $8,112.38

- Canyon Estate Enterprises: 3254 N. Eagle Rock Road, Kingman; new SFR; $7,793.32

- Angle Homes Inc.: 3357 Cherri Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $8,112.38