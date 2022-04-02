Diet tip: Thoughts about exercise

We might think that we know enough about good exercise habits.

Hi this is Eunice from Diet Center.

What we think we know might be keeping us from starting a good exercise routine.

We might make excuses not to exercise. Exercise can help burn extra calories and improve weight loss. Finding ways to get past excuses can help us stick to an exercise routine. For example, maybe you think you must exercise for at least 30 minutes to obtain any benefits. Some common excuses we might use: “I don’t have time.” Exercising as little as 10 minutes is enough to benefit. While experts recommend 30 minutes a day; it doesn’t have to be one long session. So, if you think you don’t have time to exercise, you may want to reconsider fitting in short periods.

We might think that “I’m embarrassed about how I look,” or “I’ve tried, and it didn’t work.” When you find yourself making excuses, try to come up with a solution.

Lack of time doesn’t have to be an excuse when you can count short 5- or 10-minute periods of physical activity. A quick 5-minute walk down the street, 10 minutes lifting hand weights while cooking, or 15 minutes vacuuming your house, all contribute to time spent being active.

There’s no need to be embarrassed about how we look. It’s natural to feel self-conscious in the beginning. However, the more often we do it, the more comfortable we’ll feel. We can always start with activities in the privacy of our home.

If you’ve tried an exercise activity before and it didn’t seem to work, think about why it may not have worked. Did you enjoy it? How long did you stick to it? Duration is more effective than pushing yourself too hard. Participating in activities of moderate intensity that you enjoy will help you stay committed and see better results.

We might think that exercise causes pain, especially if we have certain health problems. Exercise can help with arthritis and back pain. Inactivity can make pain worse and decrease flexibility. Also, you may think that you must work up a good sweat to benefit from exercise. However, moderate activity is easier to fit in daily, and has been proven to be beneficial. Furthermore, such activities can be enjoyable! Exercise doesn’t have to be a structured routine with fancy equipment. Moderate exercise includes brisk walking, dancing, golfing, swimming, mowing the lawn, gardening, lifting light objects, cycling, and recreational sports.

Another misconception is that older people can’t benefit from exercise. It doesn’t matter how old a person is to benefit. An older person who is physically active can perform better and be more fit than a younger, sedentary person.

Thank you for reading Diet Center’s tip of the week. If you’ve added exercise and aren’t seeing the results that you want, let Diet Center help. Call 928-753-5066 or stop by 1848 Hope Ave. in Kingman.