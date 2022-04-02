Mohave Community College honor society inducts members

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society - Alpha Chi Omega chapter on the Kingman campus hosted a virtual induction ceremony Friday, April 1 for new members for Spring 2022.

According to a news release from MCC, the 29 new PTK members inducted are Jamie Acton, DeiDra Anderson, Marguerite Bainbridge, Breanna Briggs, Melissa Creek, Allyson De Muri, Elizabeth Duhancik, Tara Edwards, Andrew Estrada, Jennifer Everitt, Kimberly Frank, Eric Grimm, Noah Grimm, Brittany Harpe, Nicholas Hunt, William Johnson-Hartley, Marcus Kroger, Jade Ledford, Julian Lovato Cordero, Debra McKee, Julianne McVicker, Priscilla Mendoza, Timothy Morago, Ricardo Nunez, Mary Poturalski, Desire Sanchez, Samantha Smart, Dulcy Warfield and Kyrstn Wise.

Students are invited to join Phi Theta Kappa if they have achieved a 3.5 GPA while earning 12 credit hours. Phi Theta Kappa’s mission is to recognize and encourage scholarship among two-year college students by providing an opportunity for leadership, service and development.

MCC President Stacy Klippenstein told the new inductees that they are part of a special academic group that goes way beyond the walls of MCC. He said celebrate all of the hard work it took to reach this achievement.

Other MCC administrators who offered congratulatory remarks included Tim Culver, executive vice president; Tramaine Rausaw, vice president of Student and Community Engagement; and Tonya Jackson, associate dean of instruction on the Kingman campus.

“Above the band is the representation of the head of Athena, a symbol of learning; in the base, appear the Greek letters meaning light, the light of knowledge and learning, the common ideal for members of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society,” John Kitts said.

Taryn Brower, a math teacher at Kingman Academy Middle School, was the guest speaker and called for the new inductees to strive for excellence and to really get involved with everything PTK has to offer. Brower discussed how PTK helped transform her into a better person.



“It is always exciting to see a new group of students come into PTK and to see them grow and develop into leaders and community-oriented individuals,” said John Hansen, PTK chapter lead adviser.

Advisers for PTK are John Hansen, John Kitts and Trever Holland. Officers include Stephanie Powell (president), Angel Soriano (vice president of leadership), Mandie Price (vice president of service), Macquenzie Powell (vice president of fellowship) and Santana Brissette (historian).

After displaying a presentation of the of the inductees, Holland closed the ceremony. “I charge you to explore always for truth and to dedicate yourselves to the cultivation of the well-reasoned life, a prelude to service and honor,” he said.