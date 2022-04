Obituary | John Christian Grunewald

John Christian Grunewald passed away March 24, 2022 of natural causes. He was 91. John was born on Nov. 14, 1930. John is survived by his wife Linda, sister Gretchen Connelly, nephew John (Lisa) Connelly, son Dan (Terri) Grunewald, daughter Karen (Richard) Palmer, five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. His mother and father, Carl F. and Margaret H. Grunewald, preceded him in death.