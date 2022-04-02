OFFERS
Obituary | Willie Kathleen (Kathy) Townsend

Willie Kathleen (Kathy) Townsend

Willie Kathleen (Kathy) Townsend

Originally Published: April 2, 2022 noon

Kathy was born and raised in Appalachia, Virginia. She was born on Oct. 13, 1932. She passed peacefully at home on Tuesday March 22, 2022.

She raised her children in San Diego, before moving to Arkansas in 1990, where she lived until 2001. She then retired to Kingman, Arizona, with her husband Eldon Townsend. They were married 49 years.

She is survived by her husband, Eldon Townsend of Kingman; and five children as follows: Steve Patenaude of Farmington, Arkansas; Karen Richardson of Summers, Arkansas; Paula Pozzi of Lakeside, California; Charles Patenaude of Fayetteville, Arkansas; and Susan Dominique of Santee, California.

Kathy had nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-granddaughter.

Though she will be missed, we are happy to know she is home with our Heavenly Father.

