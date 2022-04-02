OFFERS
Plan to lift ban on asylum seekers worries Arizona border city mayor

An Arizona border city’s mayor has voiced concerns how his community will be affected by the Biden administration’s plan to lift the ban on asylum-seekers at the U.S-Mexico border on public health grounds. (Adobe image)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: April 2, 2022 6:48 p.m.

SAN LUIS – An Arizona border city's mayor has voiced concerns how his community will be affected by the Biden administration's plan to lift the ban on asylum-seekers at the U.S-Mexico border on public health grounds.

San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez foresees security risks and an inability to provide shelter to asylum seekers who presumably will gather in San Luis while waiting for their asylum petitions to be adjudicated, the Yuma Sun reported.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday that it would lift the asylum ban, known as Title 42, next month. The ban had become increasingly hard to justify as pandemic restrictions ended around the country.

“This is something that is worrisome, Sanchez said before the decision was announced.

Sanchez fears that the federal government might divert funds from other border needs to handle the processing and sheltering of asylum seekers.

Funding for expansion and modernization of the San Luis port of entry, Sanchez said. “We are going to speak with our representatives in Congress so that those funds are not touched.”

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero on Friday applauded the policy change but said the federal government must provide a “humane, dignified process"" for asylum seekers while supporting communities and organizations involved in the process.

