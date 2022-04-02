Preps: LWHS boys, girls win ball games

PHOENIX – The Lee Williams High School baseball team made the long trip to Phoenix worthwhile on Friday, April 1. The Volunteers blanked Moon Valley 9-0.

Lee Williams pitchers sophomore Nick Kennedy, Barrett Bowman and Landon Spurlock combined to pitch the shutout.

The Volunteers improved to 6-4 overall with the win. Lee Williams is ranked 16th in the state in Class 4A.

Moon Valley slipped to 3-6 for the season.

Baseball

Odyssey Institute 10, Kingman 0

Odyssey Institute 9, Kingman 4

KINGMAN – Odyssey Institute registered 10-0 and 9-4 win over host Kingman in a high school baseball doubleheader on Friday, April 1.

Odyssey scored in five of the six innings in the opener, outhitting the Bulldogs 12-6.

Freshman Albert Lopez doubled for Kingman, while seniors Camaron Haller and Lino Barela, freshmen Taelon Thomason and Izsik Malone, and sophomore Gavin Nelson singled.

In the nightcap, the Minotaurs made good use of their nine hits, scoring nine runs. They also drew 10 walks off a parade of Bulldog pitchers.

Kingman had three hits – doubles by sophomore Ethan Galindo and freshman Trent Tyree, and a single by Barela.

The Bulldogs fell to 4-7 on the season with the losses. Odyssey Institute improved to 5-6.

Heritage Academy 13, Kingman Academy 3

Kingman Academy 7, Heritage Academy 3

LAVEEN VILLAGE – Kingman Academy High School split a doubleheader with host Heritage Academy Laveen on Friday, April 1. The Tigers lost the opener 13-3, but won the nightcap 7-3.

Academy salvaged the night in the second game by coming from behind, plating three runs in the fourth inning to take a 4-3 lead, then adding three insurance runs in the sixth inning of the seven-inning win.

Sophomore Ryan had a double and single, and drove in two runs to lead the Tigers at the plate. Sophomore Casen Short added a double and single to the effort. Juniors Gauge Short and Matt Osterman also doubled for Kingman Academy.

Short and sophomore Trevan Jacques split the pitching chores for Academy, with Short allowing just three hits and no runs in 3.1 innings while striking out six.

Academy was held to just six hits in the opening-game loss. Senior Kaden Hatchell went 2-for-3 at the plate and a scored a run. Gauge Short and senior Trenton Foster doubled.

Academy is now 3-5 in regular season games. They’re ranked 25th in the state in Class 2A.

Softball

Kingman 26, Odyssey Institute 4

Kingman 31, Odyssey Institute 0

KINGMAN – Kingman dominated visiting Odyssey Institute, outscoring the Minotaurs 57-4 for the day while winning both games of a high school softball doubleheader.

Kingman won the opener 26-4 and the nightcap 31-0 to improved to 6-3 in the regular season. The Lady Bulldogs are ranked 16th in the state in Class 3A.

Senior Maddy Chamberlain and sophomore Brooke Carter were perfect at the plate in the opener.

Chamberlain went 4-for-4 with three doubles and five RBIs while scoring three runs. Carter was 4-for-4 with a triple and three singles, scoring five runs and driving in four.

Also for Kingman, freshman Destiny Kogianes rapped two doubles and a single good for four RBIs. Senior Ashley Hartman doubled twice, scored four runs and drove in five.

Sophomore Moddie Abrego logged a pair of triples for the winners. Four Kingman pitchers combined for the win.

In the nightcap, Kingman had 20 hits in a 31-0 five-inning win.

Junior Amber Lopez led the Lady Bulldogs on offense with a triple, two doubles and a single. She had four RBIs and scored five runs.

Abrego and Hartman each had three hits and four RBIs. Freshman Chloe Mitchell had a double and two singles, while sophomore Reina Ruiz, Kogianes and Carter had two hits each.

Chamberlain, who walked four times, teamed with Mitchell to pitch a one-hitter.

Lee Williams 21, Moon Valley 11

KINGMAN – Lee Williams beat Moon Valley 21-11 on Friday, April 1 in a high school softball game played at Centennial Park in Kingman.

No statistics were made available.

Lee Williams improved to 2-7 with the win, while Moon Valley fell to 1-8.

Kingman Academy 12, Heritage Academy 8

Kingman Academy 8, Heritage Academy 0

LAVEEN VILLAGE – Kingman Academy put 10 runs on the board in the fifth and sixth innings to come from behind and beat Heritage Academy 12-8 in the first game of a high school softball doubleheader on Friday, April 1. They won the nightcap 8-0.

Academy banged out 12 hits and showed their power in the opener with five hits for extra bases.

Faythe LaFirenza led the Lady Tigers at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored.

Also, senior Maliah Gardner homered and doubled, senior Ashlee Steele tripled, and senior Ammerisa Benson doubled.

Senior Abbie Bean pitched all five innings to earn the win for Academy, striking out nine batters while improving to 7-0 pn the mound.

In the nightcap the Lady Tigers scored two runs in each of the first four innings and held onto the comfortable lead to win 8-0.

Senior pitcher threw a two-hitter, striking out 11 batters and walking just one to earn the win.

Academy outhit the visitors 9-2 and made the most of their baserunners.

Junior Anika Larsen and LaFirenza had two hits apiece to the lead the Lady Tigers.

Senior Ammerisa Benson doubled and drove in two runs for the winners, while Larsen scored twice.

The Lady Tigers will host St. John Paul II at Southside Park in Kingman at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5.

Heritage Academy slipped to 3-2 on the season with the losses.

St. John Paul is 3-8 for the season.

Kingman Academy is 6-3 and ranked sixth in the state, which puts the Lady Tigers in line for a home playoff game.