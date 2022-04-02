Trooper and suspect wounded in incident near MCC-Kingman

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College’s Neal Campus In Kingman was on lockdown starting about 4 p.m. on Friday, April 1 after reports of a possible shooting incident in a nearby neighborhood.

Law enforcement officers swarmed to the area of the campus to what was first reported as an active shooter situation, and an Arizona state trooper and a suspect were shot and wounded during the encounter, the Department of Public Safety said.

DPS said in a brief statement Friday that the trooper was in stable condition but said only that the wounded suspect was hospitalized. A second suspect was taken into custody at an unspecified time after the 3:40 p.m. shooting, the DPS said.

No identities were released and the statement didn’t say what led to the shooting. DPS spokesman Raul Garcia said Saturday no additional information was available.

By about 4:30 p.m. Friday the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office was reporting on Facebook that they were searching for one suspect who was believed to be “armed and dangerous,” but clarified that there was not an active shooter at the college.

MCC wrote in a news release that the parties involved came onto the campus after an incident occurred in a nearby neighborhood.

Sheriff’s deputies, some carrying assault rifles, were joined on the campus by state troopers and park rangers.

Police vehicles patrolled the perimeter of the campus with their emergency lights on.

Citizens were advised to avoid the area, and residents of the area were asked to stay inside. “This scene is extremely active,” MCSO wrote in the 4:30 p.m. post.

The lockdown at MCC ended at about 6:30 p.m. after the buildings were cleared by law enforcement officers.

“The college is not aware of any employees or students being involved in the incident. There have been no reports of any employees or students injured,” MCC wrote in the release.

(The Associated Press contributed to this story.)