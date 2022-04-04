OFFERS
Lee Williams beats Mingus Union 8-1 in high school baseball action

Originally Published: April 4, 2022 9:15 a.m.

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School baseball team avenged a loss to Mingus Union last month by beating the visiting Marauders 8-1 on Saturday, April 2.

Senior Anthony Lucero threw a four-hitter over six innings, striking out 11. He yielded to senior Ethan Klenke for the seventh-inning, who retired the side while issuing one walk.

Senior Roman Perea led the Volunteers at the plate, hitting a homer and a single good for six RBIs.

Lucero and sophomore Dylan Towning had two hits each, while sophomore Nick Kennedy doubled for the winners.

Also for Lee Williams, junior Brayden Petersen scored twice, while Klenke stole three bases.

The Volunteers improved to 7-4 overall and 5-4 in the Class 4A Grand Canyon Conference with the win. Mingus Union slipped to 6-4 overall and in league play.

