Arizona robbery suspect fatally shot by Oklahoma state troopers

By Associated Press
Originally Published: April 5, 2022 2:47 p.m.

OKLAHOMA CITY – A robbery suspect was fatally shot after allegedly firing at troopers during a pursuit near Oklahoma City, authorities said.

After being contacted by police in Sedona, Arizona, about a vehicle driven by the suspect, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol found the vehicle in Canadian County, west of Oklahoma City, on Saturday.

During a pursuit, the suspect allegedly fired shots at troopers through his vehicle’s rear window.

Troopers were able to stop the vehicle. Authorities allege after the vehicle was stopped, the suspect got out, grabbed a rifle, and fired at officers as he barricaded himself behind his vehicle.

Troopers fired back at the suspect, fatally shooting him, according to the highway patrol.

On Sunday afternoon, authorities identified the suspect as 32-year-old Charles Carswell.

The troopers involved in the shooting were placed on paid administrative duties while an investigation of the incident concludes.

